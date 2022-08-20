HORSE BRANCH — Janice Sue Whitehouse, 76, of Horse Branch, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Janice retired from Cowden’s.
Survivors: son, Leon (Lisa) Whitehouse; brother, Antney (Elaine) Daugherty; and sisters, Girthel (JD) Keown, June Wilson, and Betty Raley.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Rosine Cemetery in Rosine.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Janice Sue Whitehouse by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
