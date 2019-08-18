HARTFORD -- Janie Marie Deno Roach, 54, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Janie enjoyed her animals and loved her grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Deno (Norma Welsh); mother Dorothy Deno Henderson (Willie Henderson); father-in-law and mother-in-law Coy (Budge) and Rosalie Roach; sister and brother-in-law Rebecca and Ronnie Kirk; sister-in-law Deloris Westerfield; a niece, Nina Roach; a nephew, Jordan Clark; and her grandparents.
Surviving are her husband of 39 years, Coy Roach Jr.; a son, Ben (Michelle) Roach of Beaver Dam; daughters Crystal (Keith) Aubrey, Felecia (Mark) Roach and April Kennedy; grandchildren Adalyn Marie, Briar Lee and Abby Sue Roach, Keith, Brittany and Jonathan Aubrey, Bentley, Macey and Logan Wathen and Dakota, Branden and Kharington Kennedy; sisters Debra Whitaker, Peggy (Allan) Simon and Marlene Deno Proctor; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Buena Vista Baptist Church with Dan Simon officiating. Visitation will start at 1 p.m.
Cardinal Cremation Society is caring for Janie Roach.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
