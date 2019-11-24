REYNOLDS STATION -- Janie Frances Odom, 84, of Reynolds Station, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born June 11, 1935, to the late Coy and Susie Barrow Odom. Janie loved sewing, crocheting and was a member of Safe Harbor Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by her companion, Odell Pate; and her siblings, Martha Rogers and Alex Odom.
Janie is survived by her sister, Margie Bowen of Glenville, Georgia; stepdaughter and caregiver, Tina Hylton (Tom); her grandchildren, Tabitha Azarela, Chad (Terra) Hylton and Tyler Hylton; her great-grandchildren, Kai, Connor, Camille, Cheyenne, Dillon, Jolina, Jodi, Jayla, Jenny, Johnny, Gaven and Gracie; several great-great-grandchildren; a nephew, Timmy Bowen; nieces Ashlea Anderson and Cindy Deloach; a great-nephew, Ward Anderson; and a longtime friend and neighbor, Kevin Coon.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Cecil Funeral Home with burial following at Roseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
