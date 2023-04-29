Janita Bennett Holladay, 77, of Owensboro, died Friday, April 28, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Survivors: daughter, Dr. Carey (Derek) Ruiz, and son, Eddie (Lisa) Duke.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Interment: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana, Kosair Charities Centre, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217.
