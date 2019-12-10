BEECH CREEK -- Jannetta Kay Ward, 74, of Beech Creek, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of First Assembly of God Church, Greenville.
Survivors include her sons, Jeffery Glen Ward and Timothy Scott Ward; daughter Gloria Kay Ward; and sister Diane Dukes.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Jannetta Kay Ward Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
