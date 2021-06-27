Janniece Laschelle Young, 52, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Daviess County to the late Robert L. Sanders and Anna Wimsatt Young. Janniece loved spending time with her family, playing Bingo, loving on her two dogs and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert “La’Mont” Young.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles McHenry; her three children, CheTara (Mario) Smith, De’Lon Young and Kyrin Cox; her two grandsons, Mario Smith and Markel Smith; her siblings, Kimberly Simmons, Alonzo Young, Darrell McFarland, Contrina (Jerry) Robinson and Marlee Sanders; her very special friend, Jean Seaton; along with several godchildren, aunts and uncles.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Bobby Tapp officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Janniece Young may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
