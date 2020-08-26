Jared Murphy Taul, 35, passed away August 23, 2020, after injuries sustained in an accident at work.
He was born in Owensboro on January 14, 1985.
Jared was united in marriage on December 20, 2007, to the love of his life, Nikita Baur. A 2003 graduate of Tell High School, he earned an associate’s degree from San Juan College. He had worked for Swedish Match in Owensboro for several years and was currently employed at Aleris, in Hawesville, KY. He was a member of United Steelworkers Local 9443.
Jared loved his trips to Alaska where he would hike, camp and enjoy the simple things life to had to offer. He enjoyed nature, traveling, the ocean, watching UFC fights, shooting his guns and his beloved huskies, Glacier and Kodah Bear.
Most importantly, Jared was a family man. He lived for his wife and his two sons; nothing came before them. He was a devoted father, always making every day fun and special for them. Jared will be remembered for his contagious smile and laugh. He was giving, kind and liked to make people laugh.
Surviving is his wife, Nikita Taul, Tell City; sons, Abel and Connor, at home; parents, Sidney “Sandy” and Kim (Smith) Taul, Tell City; sister, Rebecca Daum (Ryan), Tell City; a brother, Juston Taul (Matthew Clark), Tell City; grandparents, Gene and Nancy Brune, Tell City; grandmother, Bobbi Smith, Owensboro; niece and nephew, Bella and Houston Daum, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins that he loved dearly.
Preceding him in death was his grandfather, Wallace Smith.
Per Jared’s request, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
