Jaren Lee Campbell, 22, was born on January 27, 1999, to Jason and Tara Campbell in Owensboro. He went to his heavenly home on January 15, 2022, after a brave fight with Covid-19. Jaren graduated from Owensboro High School in 2017. He was the “steakmaster” at Longhorn Steakhouse where he was employed since they opened the Owensboro location in 2017. He was a beloved employee and considered them his second family, as they did him. He will be surely missed by his management team and fellow employees, current and past. Jaren loved fishing, playing video games, and had a love for fast cars. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, especially his girlfriend of six years, Kaitlien.
Jaren absolutely loved being an uncle to Larayah and Henley. They were his pride and joy. He had an infectious smile and a heart of gold. He will always be known for his genuine personality and the ability to make anyone laugh.
He is survived by his mother, Tara Campbell; father, Jason Campbell (Kat Salley); sisters, Jessyca and Jordyn Campbell; stepsisters, Dami Mullens and Kaytlin Booth; the love of his life, Kaitlien Aull; grandparents, David and Cassandra Thompson and Ona Campbell; aunts and uncles, Josh (Donna) Campbell, Chris Rhinerson, Shawn Rone, Hailee Rhinerson, David (Kay) Thompson, Steve Thompson, John (Elizabeth) Thompson, and Jennifer (Dale) Lee; nieces, Larayah Brady and Henley Campbell; several cousins; and so many friends.
The celebration of Jaren’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
He is so loved and will never be forgotten.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented