Jarod H. Chapman, 36, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1985 in Owensboro to the late Charles David Chapman and Marsha Renee Bartlett Christian.
Jarod was employed at Southwire. He was highly involved in the softball community and loved watching Lily play ball. Jarod enjoyed camping with his family and loved socializing with his many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Lily; brother, Chad Chapman (Savannah); fiancee, Shelly Pence; nephews, Ashton, Aidan, Bryer, and Hank and many close friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Glenville Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday and after Noon on Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
