CLOVERPORT — Jarret Kinder, 92, of Cloverport, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Sample Methodist Church.
Survivors: wife, Marcella Kinder; son, Jared Kinder; and sisters, Margaret Masden and Barbara Richards.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Jolly Sample Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Jolly Sample Cemetery.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
