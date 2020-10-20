Jarrod Guy Worthington, 44, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1975, in Daviess County to William Guy Worthington and Teresa Ruby Adkins. Jarrod loved fishing, hunting, grilling, and spending time with his kids. He thought he was a good singer and liked referring to himself as “The King.”
He is survived by two sons, Brent Worthington and Brody Worthington; daughter, Shyann Worthington; mother, Teresa Adkins; father, William Guy Worthington (Brenda); sister, Tricia W. Lopez (David); stepbrother, Randy Nash and Jason Nash; stepdaughter, Madison Ball; niece, Payton Johnson; and nephew, Dale Johnson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork Cemetery, Panther. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented