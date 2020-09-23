Jarrod Michael Kessenger, 29, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1991, in Owensboro. He worked in construction. Jarrod loved his kids, was a great dad and had a heart of gold. He was an avid gamer and loved fitness and working out. He had a lot of demons but had a big heart and was amazing, just a big teddy bear. His personality was out of this world and his laugh was the best sound. He would give you the shirt off his back. The world has lost a great guy and heaven gained an angel.
He is survived by his fiancé, Alexis Smith; mom Rebecca Kessenger; dad Denny Clark; children Kingston Michael Kessenger, Desi Marie Kessenger and Hermione Mae Kessenger; stepchildren Arabella Kalea McCall and Michele Kalea McCall; brother Devon Allen Kessenger (Alicia); sister Autumn Marie Kessenger; and niece and nephews Sareen, Elijah
and Troy.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jarrod Michael Kessenger Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or on his obituary at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented