BEAVER DAM — Jasmine Diane Holland, 22, passed away Jan. 14, 2020. She was born June 18, 1997, in Hartford. Jasmine was a member of Crossroad Community Church in Beaver Dam, a member of JROTC at Ohio County High School and graduated from the high school in 2017. She was a ray of light to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Gerald Basham and Willard Lake Holland.
Survivors include her biological father, Gary Ray Hall; mother Heather Basham Holland; father Joe Holland Sr.; brothers Joseph Holland Jr. “Bubba,” Joseph Dewayne Holland “Finn,” Tristen Wayne Hall, Matthew Leon Fulton, Shaun Michael Irvin, Forrest Jewell and many more siblings; sisters Abagail Wathen and Hannah Willians; maternal grandmother Marjorie Basham; and paternal grandmothers Wanda Holland and Betty Heowner; along with several family and extended family members.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Anthony Goff officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented