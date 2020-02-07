SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Jason Allen Hunt, 41, of Sellersburg, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Philpot. Jason was born Aug. 28, 1978, to the late Glendell Hunt and Judy Crowe Hunt.
Jason loved the great outdoors, riding four-wheelers and fixing things. He was a prankster, full of life, loved vacations and traveled a lot for his work. Jason was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. He was a strong, caring family man and will be missed. Jason had many friends in Owensboro, Philpot, Sellersburg and among his co-workers
at Buffalo Construction
in Louisville.
Jason is survived by his wife, Amy Whitlach-Hunt; his children, Maggie and Ryan Shields; his mother, Judy Hunt; his siblings, Steve Christian, Dana Hunt and Kathy (Bobby) Spicer; and his nieces and nephews, Rachael Blanchard, Seth Christian, Shane Roberts, Adrian Baker and Noranna and Haven Brown.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take form of donations to the college funds of his son, nieces and nephews. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented