Jason Allen McKinney, 33, of Owensboro, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked at Night Hawk Security.
Survivors: children, Jaycee Michelle McKinney and Grayson Lewis McKinney; parents, David Allen McKinney and Karen Denise Miller McKinney; and sister, Katrina (Michael) Harrison.
Funeral arrangements are private. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy: The Family of Jason Allen McKinney, C/O Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
