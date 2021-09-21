Jason C. “Jay” Schartung, 47, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 4, 1974 in Daviess County to the late John A., Jr. and Ann Jeanette Logsdon Schartung. Jay was the general manager with Little Caesars Pizza and had been employed with them for 29 years. Many of the employees, which called him “Work Dad” and customers over the years had become like family to him. He had received a carpentry/construction certificate from the vocational program at Owensboro Community Technical College and enjoyed helping friends with projects they had. Jay was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papaw to his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing basketball, cards, and his favorite player was Michael Jordan. He also enjoyed rock music and his favorite band was Guns N Roses. Jason was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie Schartung and Jennifer Gibbs.
Surviving are his high school sweetheart, who he had been married to for 28 years, but together with for 31, Kristie Schartung; two daughters, Caley Schartung and Alyssa Schartung and two sons, Jordan Schartung and Chance Schartung, all of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Jaxson, Jayden, and Liam; his siblings, John (Sondra) Schartung III, Jeff (Nikki) Schartung, and Jessie Schartung, all of Owensboro; several special nieces and nephews; and a special brother-in-law, Mike Gibbs of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Jay will be Noon Saturday, September 25, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
“Memorial contributions may be made as donations to the Schartung Memorial Fund.” This can be made at any PNC Bank. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
