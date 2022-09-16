CROMWELL — Jason Cole Norton, 50, tragically left this Earth too young Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a car accident. Jason was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia March 1, 1972, to the late Stacey Lynn and Jo Ann Norton.
Jason was truly a Jack of all trades and as his family would say, “He learned all so that he could teach all.” He was an avid fisherman and the fear of all the pay lakes around. He had a talent like no other when it came to metal. He loved to weld and especially enjoyed metal fabrication. He spent the last few years enjoying being self-employed and the business owner of his power washing company. But Jason most enjoyed being the best husband, father, and papa to his family.
He looked forward to his chill movie nights with his wife and loved her cooking, as long as it was in his special bowl, with his special spoon, and somehow included rice. He loved being her best friend, most of all. He looked forward to his deep meaningful conversations and advice swaps with his son who he was very proud of for many reasons, but very much so for his service in the Army. He absolutely cherished watching his beautiful daughter become the best wife and mother. He was proud of her as well for many things, but especially for the wonderful mother she is.
He looked forward to every single second he got to spend with his two wonderful grandchildren. Playing T-ball with Shianne was the highlight of his day, and maybe the naps too! He loved chasing Benny around and enjoyed as many Papa snuggles that Benny would give. His two dogs, Copper and Jema, were his best furry companions, loyal and always waiting for him to pull into the driveway. They will miss him so much. He now joins his late sweet Abby. She was his best and most faithful furry companion for many years.
To sum it up, Jason Cole Norton was a lot of things to many people and was everything to his family. He was an exemplary husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an amazing soul, an extraordinary man, and lived an extraordinary life. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Sylvia Law, and grandfather, Kenneth Norton.
He leaves behind the love of his life, best friend, and wife of 32 years, Nikki Norton, to cherish every wonderful moment they had together. He also leaves behind his two children whom he was so very proud of, Sahra Danielle Lair (David) and Stacey Cole Norton.
He departed this Earth way too soon but was already the best papa to his grandchildren, Shianne and Benny, who will miss him dearly. He was a beloved brother to Shi Anne Abke (Rob), Joshua Norton (Sharon), Charles Casey (Kate), and T. Hanson.
A memorial service to honor the life of Jason Cole Norton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented