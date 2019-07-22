Jason Dwayne Griffin, 41, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jason was born Aug. 22, 1977, in Owensboro to Jimmy Griffin and Debbie Farmer Griffin. He was employed at Metalsa as a maintenance technician for 20 years.
He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play football and UK basketball. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling out.
Including his parents, he is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kimberly Velotta Griffin; two children, Brittney and Reece Griffin; a sister, Sandra Griffin of Owensboro; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Truby and Tommy Velotta; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Griffin Children's Education Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Griffin Children's Education Fund, c/o Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
