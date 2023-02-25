BELTON — Jason Glenn Blake, 47, of Belton, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Hopkinsville. He was employed by Boardwalk Pipelines, and a member of Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Susie Blake; son, Shane (Becca) Blake; daughters, Taylor (Trent) Arnold and Jenna Rice; mother, Yvonne (Neal) Travis; father, Joe Blake; and three step-brothers.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Hazel Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
