CENTRAL CITY — Jason Luke Wilson, 22, of Central City, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his home.
Survivors: parents, Jason and Kimberly Wilson; brothers, Dustin Wilson, Phillip Wilson, Seth Wilson, and Nolan Wilson; sister, Jayla Clover; paternal grandparents, Willis and Veronica Blanchard; and maternal grandparents, Keith and Sharon Shemwell.
Service: noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Jason Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented