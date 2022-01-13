Jason Thomas Miller, 42, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1979 to Thomas Archie Miller and Kathy Darlene Jewell. Jason coached baseball and football for many years. He enjoyed wrestling and the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Tomeka Miller; sons, River Miller and Keith Basham; father, Archie (Paula) Miller; mother, Kathy (Charlie) Jewell; brothers, Thomas (Bobbie) Miller, Eric (Morgan) Miller, Brandon (Mandi) Jewell, and Charles Miller; sisters, April Miller and Angela (Blake) Miller; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Jason Miller Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
