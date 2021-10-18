RADCLIFF — Jason Ray Young, 45, of Radcliff, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at his residence. The Daviess County native was born July 17, 1976, to Sandra Joyce Crowe Young and the late Donnie E. Young. Jason attended Daviess County High School and had worked as a journeyman for Acme Plumbing and Heating before being employed in waste-water management at Jim Beam Distillery. He enjoyed playing video games, UK athletics, attending NFL games especially between Pittsburg and Cincinnati, and could run the table in billiards when younger. Jason was a big-hearted, compassionate, and generous person who had professed faith in Christ and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his father, Jason was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Margery Crowe and his paternal grandparents, Sam and Elizabeth Young.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sandra Joyce Young and brother, Jeff Young (Deanna) and their children, Trevor and Emma, of Owensboro; twin sister, Jamie Rose (Jason) and their children, Connor and Avery, of Evansville; stepchildren, Logan Jolly and Sharon Powers.
A service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society, 1302 Frederica Street Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jason Young may be left at www.glenncares.com.
