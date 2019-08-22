Jason Thomas Roberts, beloved son and brother, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence. Born Oct. 17, 1978, in Daviess County to Bill Roberts and Rosie Rhodes Roberts, Jason attended St. Martin and Holy Angels elementary schools, Burns Middle and Apollo High School. He was previously employed at TTMA. Jason had a fierce love for dogs and had three special companions throughout his life, Smokey, Taz and his Doberman, Ash, was by his side to the end. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt Jr. and UK fan and loved all kinds of music. Jason was a gifted drummer and loved playing music with friends. He also loved hunting and fishing and became a certified gunsmith. As a spiritual man, Jason cared deeply about his family. St. Michael was his patron saint and he kept a special devotion to him.
He is survived by his best friend and soul mate, Nicole Nacey; his mother, Rosie Roberts, and his father, William Roberts; his sisters, Tracy George, Sherry Durham (Guy) and Kelly Addo (Paul), all of Owensboro; his nieces and nephews, Brooke and Jacob Roberts, Keaton and Shelby Durham and Savannah, Abby and Landon Dean; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral Mass for Jason Roberts will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 5 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday from 9 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Daviess County Animal Control, 2620 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
