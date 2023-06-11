Greenville — Jason Todd Newman, 44, of Greenville died Friday, June 9, 2023 in Greenville. He was born on August 16, 1978 in Muhlenberg County.
Survivors include his wife, Shayla Newman; daughters, Lillian Newman, Chloe Newman and Sydney Newman; mother, Belinda Viers; father, Tom Newman; grandmother, Barbara Newman; brothers, Greg (Ali) Newman, Matthew Newman, Dillon (Sophia) Newman and Daniel Stacy; sister, Natalie (Joey) Skaggs and Jeanetta (Toby) Turner.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented