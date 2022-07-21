ECHOLS — Jasper “Jay” Frazier, 52, of Echols died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Jay was employed by ARC in Morgantown and a member of Pond Run Baptist Church.

Survivors: children, James “JD” Frazier and Destina “Jade” Frazier; parents, Stanley and Nelda Frazier; and brother, Michael (Wanda) Frazier.

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

