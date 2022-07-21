ECHOLS — Jasper “Jay” Frazier, 52, of Echols died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Jay was employed by ARC in Morgantown and a member of Pond Run Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, James “JD” Frazier and Destina “Jade” Frazier; parents, Stanley and Nelda Frazier; and brother, Michael (Wanda) Frazier.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jasper “Jay” Frazier by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented