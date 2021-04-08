CENTRAL CITY — Jasper Lee Render Jr., 98, of Central City, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center. He worked for the State Highway Department, was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by his daughter, Denice Price-Jones.
Graveside service: Noon Saturday at West End Cemetery, Greenville. Burial to follow. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
