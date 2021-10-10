Jaycee “Jay” Lee Durham, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Greenville to the late Lester and Dorothy Taylor Durham. Jay was an electrician for Armstrong Coal Co. and was a U.S. Army veteran. Some of Jay’s enjoyments were fishing, gardening, UK Wildcats and his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Witt; son David Forgy; daughter Angel Durham; stepson Clinton Vance; and brother-in-law Doug Cavender.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathi Durham; daughter Leslie Minton (Chris); stepson Joshua Vance (Tina); eight grandchildren, MaKayla and Madison Minton, Sonnie Witt, Isaiah, Kaleb, and Hailee Morris and Breanna and Brenden Vance; two sisters, Rhonda Cavender of Owensboro and Tessa Midkiff (Steve) of McDermott, Ohio; brother Gary Durham (Becky) of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family-only burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ohio County High School Fishing Team, 1400 S. Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
