Jayden Lee Jones passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Deaconess Women’s Hospital. Jayden was born to Mitch and Sheridan Aull Jones May 16, 2022. Jayden was only here for 17 days and his parents loved him very much, but he was too beautiful for this Earth, and will be making Heaven an even more special place until he is reunited with his family someday.
Those left to carry on his memory are his parents, Mitch and Sheridan Jones; maternal grandparents, Nick and Sue Aull; and his paternal grandparents, Jeff and Kerry Jones and Kenny and Glendis Jones.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jayden may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented