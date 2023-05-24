LOUISVILLE — Jayne Lee Hollander, M.D., 75, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was born in Tell City, Indiana and grew up in Calhoun. She graduated from the University of Kentucky, Magna Cum Laude, with a degree in biology, which was followed by graduating with honors from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 1974. She then moved to Rochester, Minnesota, and began advanced medical training at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. She completed a residency in pathology and a fellowship in blood banking.
In 1979, she relocated to Louisville and assumed the position of director/medical director for the American Red Cross Blood Services. After seven years, she became the director of the blood bank for the University of Louisville Hospital for four years. She then joined a private medical practice and served as a pathologist and blood bank physician for 17 years at Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services in New Albany, Indiana. In 1994 she served as the hospital’s Chief of the Medical Staff. She finally served as a physician consultant to the blood bank at the University of Louisville Hospital for eight years until her retirement from medical practice in 2013.
Dr. Hollander was a strong people-oriented person with a long history of thinking about other people’s interests and offering her support to them. She was a Kentucky Colonel and had a long list of organizations to which she provided charitable support over the years. Her hobbies were varied. She was an avid reader, loved working on needlepoint projects, and enjoyed playing Bridge with friends. She had a keen interest in ancient Egyptian history. The interest was so keen that she earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Louisville in her spare time during the latter stages of her career as a pathologist. She enjoyed playing many rounds of golf at Harmony Landing Country Club and was generous in conceding putts. She was an ardent fan of University of Kentucky football and, after her marriage, became an excellent fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was a true dog lover and owned several Doberman Pinchers over a 35-year period.
After dealing with idiopathic cardiomyopathy for 14 years, Dr. Hollander was fortunate enough to receive a heart transplant in 2017 through the outstanding patient-oriented efforts of Dr. Emma Birks, Director of the Heart Transplant Program at Jewish Hospital and the cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Mark Slaughter.
She was grateful to them and the anonymous heart donor for extending her life. When Dr. Birks assumed responsibility for heart failure and heart transplants at the University of Kentucky Healthcare at its Gill Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Hollander sought routine maintenance of her transplant from Dr. Birks’ extremely expert team. They provided her with incredible patient-focused support during the four years she was a patient of theirs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Hollander and Opal Peckenpaugh Hollander, and brother, Jeff Hollander in 1999.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gregory Pilotte; brothers, Joe Hollander (Judy) of Owensboro and John Hollander (Trina), of Calhoun; a loving cousin, Danny Peckenpaugh (Sandy) of Tell City, Indiana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John Pilotte and Jayne Delmore-Pilotte, both of Libertyville, Illinois; five nieces and nephews; and one newly born great-nephew.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Pearson’s Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207. A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery for family members.
Donations in Dr. Hollander’s memory may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222, or the UK Gill Heart and Vascular Institute, P.O. Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
