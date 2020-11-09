Jazaray Amielle Weaver, 18, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Owensboro. Jazaray was a recent Emerson Academy graduate. She aspired to be a veterinarian with a true love for wanting to help animals. If she wasn’t working with her Popeye’s family, you could find her around children. Jazzy loved to be around her nieces, nephews, and younger siblings. So many knew her as the life of the party and many would say that she would light up a room with her smile. She loved her family and enjoyed making everyone around her laugh.
Jazaray was preceded in death by her Nanny, Kathleen Phillips-Weaver; Papaw, Jack Weaver; and her Nana2, Shirley Gray.
Survivors include her father, Raymond Weaver (Brittany Porter); her mother, Leah Lewis (Jason Dunn); her siblings, JakaRay Weaver “Ray Ray”, Juwon Cotton, Jaylyn Brooks, Baylor Weaver, Betsy Weaver, Boston Weaver, Berkley Porter, and Joshua Lawrence; maternal grandparents, Tracy and Marcella Sutherland; nieces and nephews, Peyton, Kylie, Kyzer and Kingston; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, close friends, and two special ladies, Bioncee Haynes and Alyssa Miller.
Funeral services will be private with a live stream available for viewing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at www.davisfuneralhome.com. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, from Noon until 2 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
