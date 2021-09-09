BROWDER — JC Elmore, 93, of Lake City, Michigan, formerly of Browder, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Autumwood of McBain. The Browder native was a machine repairman at Ford Motor Company and Paradise Mines. He was the son of the late Jesse and Clella Elmore and the husband of the late Betty Elmore.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Steve Elmore.
He is survived by his sister, Faye (Gene) Brown of Morganfield; two daughters, Debbie (Bob) Woody of Monroe, Michigan, and Angel Peppler of Houghton Lake, Michigan; one son, Barry (Denise) Elmore of Lake City, Michigan; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Elmore (Michael), Melissa (George) Hanrahan, Amy (Jeb) Bradock, Kristi York (Chet), Brandon (Michelle) Elmore, Dana (Rob) Larkin, Sean Peppler, Ashley Peppler and Eric Peppler; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Tim Adcock officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented