HAWESVILLE — Jean Ann Gray Mattingly joined her heavenly father on April 24, 2021.
Her sweet youngest son, Joseph Earl, who passed in 1979 at 15 months old has welcomed his Momma to her Eternal Home.
Jean was a very special person who gave generously of herself with time, gifts, and talents. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about serving those that were less fortunate and underserved. Jean had an amazing talent of entertaining people and creating musical performances.
Jean Ann Gray Mattingly, 75, of Hawesville, passed away in Hospice at UK Hospital after a two-month stint in the hospital. She was born April 1, 1946, in Owensboro to the late William Earl and Flo Ella Gray. Jean was one of the eldest of 11 children. This was the catalyst of her caretaking and generous spirit that lasted until her last days. Jean was a 1964 graduate of Hancock County High School.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she served faithfully and was honored with the Sophia Award in 2011. This award is given to a senior citizen who is a good Catholic role model as an active member whose good works were a betterment to their parish. Awarded this because of countless service to God’s Players for over 20 years which raised money for the church and charities through entertainment with a team of volunteers. She was the director, seamstress, songstress, and organizer. She also used her directing skills in the community: performing at nursing homes, Veterans’ Memorials, and various festivals. Her talents and presence will be deeply missed.
Jean gave generously of her time to the Green River Asset Building Coalition (GRABC) as Volunteer Site Coordinator for Hancock County and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) for 12 years. Jean was a gifted tax preparer with a knack for numbers and details.
Jean was a volunteer with the Hancock County 4-H Club by teaching sewing to young children. She also served on the board for the Green River Area Development District and the Council of the Aging for five years. She was a member of the Red Hats Club and served as the Queen Bee for two years.
There are few as talented as Jean. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was active in all of her children’s activities from room mom to band parent volunteer to helping with sorority functions when her children were in college. She was a devoted grandmother who rarely missed a sporting event or productions.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Earl, and her parents, William Earl and Flo Ella Gray and by two sisters, Joan Lee Newman and Joy Kay Voyles.
Survivors include her husband of almost 53 years, Joseph Michael Mattingly; children, Darren (Kristy) Mattingly, Dawn (Kevin) Kelly, Jennifer (Jamie) Nash, and Joy (Dan) Jackson; 11 grandchildren, Jordan, Taylor, Sam, and Allie Mattingly, Evan, Judson, Gavin, and Gretchen Nash, Van, Brynn, and Zane Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Mattingly, Lillie and Grayson Duncan; siblings, Janice (Paul) Petery, Anthony (Betty) Gray, Edward (Rachel) Gray, Joyce Peercy, Jimmylou (James) Vandgrift, Jerrie (Robert) Durbin, Curtis Gray and Judith (Larry) White; also by her beloved Mattingly in-laws and by many nieces, nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Jeannie.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Immaculate Conception Church in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Jean’s loving family will be greeting guests from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and preceding the service at 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Share your memories and condolences with Jean’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul in Owensboro, KY or www.svdpwesternky.org or to any other organization that gives and serves the population she was so passionate in serving herself.
