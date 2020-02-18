Jean Ayers Bertram, 57, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on May 29, 1962. Jean was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephen Cathedral. She enjoyed writing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her siblings, Gene Ayers, Anna Foster and Janet Ayers Keller.
Jean is survived by her husband, James “Mike” Bertram; her children, Jamie Flaim (Ralph) Kays, David Michael (Crystal) Bertram, Brad Andrew Bertram, Ashleigh Nicole (Logan) Bell, Eric Thomas (Stephanie) Bertram, Shelby Jean Bertram, Sydney Michelle Bertram; her grandchildren, Kaylee Kays, Timothy Kays, Chloe Kays, Madden Rhodes, Medley Rhodes, Cash Kays, Graham Bertram, Grayson Bertram, Garrett Bertram, Amelia Bell, John Thomas Bell, Aubrey Bertram and Hadleigh Bertram; her siblings, Sharon Young, Joseph (Diana) Evans, Leroy (Linda) Evans and Phyllis (David) Buchanan.
Services will be noon Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Stephen Cathedral, with Fr. Jerry Riney officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the church.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jean Ayers Bertram at www.haleymcginnis.com.
