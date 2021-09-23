Jean B. Moore, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. She was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Clarence Hawes Burdette and Elva Glover Burdette. Jean was a retired registered nurse, caring for patients in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Detroit and here in Owensboro. After her retirement, she volunteered at the hospital here in Owensboro. She was of the Baptist faith and a 20-year member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Jean’s late husband, the Rev. Moore, was a Southern Baptist Minister, and they made numerous mission trips to Jamaica, Botswana, Czech Republic, Nicaragua and twice to Guatemala. She was an avid gardener with her husband, providing fruits and vegetables for a host of people.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the Rev. William Thomas Moore; and a brother, Charles Willis Burdette.
Jean is survived by two sons, Allen M. Moore and Wayne Scott Moore; a daughter, Pamela Sue Schoon; three granddaughters, Hilary Wilcox, Erica Schoon and Megan Schoon; and two great-grandchildren, Cora and Miles Wilcox.
The graveside service for Jean will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Brushy Fork Cemetery with George Darnell officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jean Moore may be left at www.glenncares.com.
