ECHOLS — Jean Baize, 82, of Echols, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Jean was a member of McHenry Baptist Church and retired from Professional Care as an LPN.
Survivors include her children, Steve Nalley, Robin Williams and Carla Garvin; and siblings Ernie Brown, Elvis Brown, Janet Hurt, Peggy Jameson and Nancy Jessen.
Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
