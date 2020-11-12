Jean Carol Watson Cissna, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Belgrade, North Carolina, to the late Jeremiah and Rita Watson. Jean worked at Citizens Security, Roberts Motors, Kinco Plastics and retired from Dynaelectric.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alisha Brumale.
Jean is survived by her children, Tina (Joseph) Paul of Pensacola, Florida, Gary Cissna of Whitesville and Gene Cissna of Livingston, Louisiana; her grandchildren, Meghan (Zach) Krietemeyer of Newburgh, Indiana, and Kelsey Cissna of Owensboro; her three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Watson of Swansboro, North Carolina.
Private services were held Monday and burial was in Rosehill Cemetery. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jean Cissna may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
