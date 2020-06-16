Jean Carolyn Noffsinger Brown, 91, of Hopkinsville, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bradford Heights Health and Rehab Center of natural causes.
A public memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West at the Committal Shelter. Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, is in charge of arrangements.
She and her late husband, Harry Dawson Brown Jr., were in the pharmacy business in Hartford and Greenville, and they were the developers of Browns Mill Apartments in Greenville.
She was also a member of Second Baptist Church, Hopkinsville.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Brown Latham; her son, Harry D. Brown III; and her son and daughter-in-law, John Wesley and Jennifer Brown.
Expressions of sympathy may be made as memorial gifts to the Girls of GHS Scholarship Fund, in care of Barbara Wolford, 4406 Scotty Lane, Owensboro, KY 42303.
