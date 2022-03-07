Jean Chancellor Mingus, 90, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 28, 1931 in Ohio County to the late Jesse Schroader and Betty Schroader Wire. Also preceding her in death were husbands Denver Chancellor and Robert Mingus and a sister, Zelma “Dean” King.
In her early years, Jean worked at General Electric for five years and then went on to work for the Owensboro Public School System for a little over 10 years. She was a Clerical Aid and Guidance Office Secretary and retired in 1982. She also worked as an Avon Sales Rep for 10 years and received many top sales awards and trips. She loved traveling and has been to 48 states as well as Canada, South America, and Mexico. Jean also toured the Holy Land with many of her friends from Hall Street Baptist Church. Cruising the Caribbean was one of her many joys as well. She loved music, games, reading, and crosswords.
She was a lifelong member of Hall Street Baptist Church but in recent years became a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Tom Hagerman (Karen), Karen Lagadinos (Charlie) and Janet Jones (Stuart), all of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Scott Hagerman, Shannon Wells (Kevin), Jeremy Jones (Bethany), Derek Jones (Whitney) of Viera, FL and Jeff Ramsay of Nicholasville, KY; seven great-grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings, Willis Schroader (Vickie) of Lynnville, IN, Bobby Wire (Lee), Martha Carol Groves (Ted) all of Evansville, Bruce Schroader (Sara), Margaret Clark both of Owensboro, Marie Sutherland of Sanford, FL; three step children, Gary Mingus (Sherrie) of Friendship, TN, Lisa Tullis-Mingus, Jimmy Mingus both of Owensboro; two step grandchildren, Janelle Mingus and Charlene Mingus; and two step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Lone Star General Baptist Church Cemetery, Centertown, KY. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
