Georgiana Jean Ashby Chavez, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. She was born Jan. 8, 1925, in Centertown to the late Isaac Sanford and Agnes Duncan Ashby. Jean graduated from the former Bowling Green Business University, which is now Western Kentucky University. She became an accountant and worked for Kentucky Wesleyan College for 21 years, worked for the Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, and then moved back to Owensboro, serving as financial director for the Wendell Foster Center for 15 years. She was a member of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, was a member of the Hartford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Jean loved the outdoors, especially working for hours in her flower gardens.
Jean was also preceded in death by a son, David Michael Chavez; a sister, Katherine Drake; and a brother, David Ashby.
Surviving are a son, Mark Steven Chavez and wife Barbara of Owensboro; two grandchildren, David Stuart Chavez and fiance Erica Ferguson of Brownsville and Jennifer Elaine Cooper and husband Tim of St. Augustine, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Chavez and Owen Mark Cooper; a sister, Nancy Adkins and husband Dr. William B. Jr. of Appleton, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Jean Chavez, with limited attendance, will be Monday, Nov. 16, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with burial following in Centertown Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Jean shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
