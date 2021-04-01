HARTFORD — Jean Doolin, 73, of Hartford, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She had previously worked at Doolin’s Grocery and was a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Jean was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Scotty Doolin; her parents, Leslie McCarty and Pauline Milton; sister Sue; sister-in-law, Garnett Beatty; and brothers-in-law, Houston Doolin and Randall Doolin.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelly Tichenor (Mike) of Beaver Dam, Susie Baughn (Randy) of Fordsville, Marlene Fulkerson (Craig) of Magan and Cathy Johnson (Jimmy Evans) of Whitesville; brother Donald; sisters-in-law Lou Crawford, Linda Hendrix, Charlotte Owens (Curtis), Crecia Brown (Garold) and Tammy Causey; brothers-in-law Elvis Doolin, Andy Doolin, Billy Joe Doolin (Diane) and Keith Beatty; 10 grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney), Maci, Chad (Dottie), Sarah (Derek), Shannon (Tommy), Randy (Gena), Zachery (Cynthia), Caden, Samatha (Ashley) and Lauren; 18 great-grandchildren; a niece, Angela Magan; and several other nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Magan. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio County or Magan Cemetery Fund.
