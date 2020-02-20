Jean Fulkerson, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Nov. 17, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Alphonsus and Forrest Lee Gough, Jean attended St. Francis Academy and soon afterwards married Robert Fulkerson, a neighborhood boy she had grown up knowing. She began working for G.E. in different capacities for 35 years, as well as raising two children. Jean enjoyed reading, sewing and cooking in addition to M*A*S*H on TV. She loved her cat, Tiger, big band music and watching The Lawrence Welk Show. Jean was a compassionate person who gave generously to different charities.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fulkerson also was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fulkerson, in 1998; son, Richard Lynn Fulkerson, in 2017; sister Leora Smith; and brother Joe Gough.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Grossman; grandchildren Jim Barnett, Mark Barnett (Kim) and Laura Atchison, (Clay) all of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother Bernard Gough (Mary); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family
of Jean Fulkerson may be
left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented