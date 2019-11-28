BEAVER DAM -- Jean K. Nichols, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Nortons Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born in the Olaton community of Ohio County on April 5, 1934, daughter of the late Wavy and Ethel Basham Keith. Jean was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church for 52 years. She worked at the Montpelier Glove factory in Hartford for 37 years and was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Ohio County Quilt Guild. Jean was preceded in death by three brothers, Wendell, Dale and David Keith.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Nichols; son Gerald Ward (Lynn); daughters Geneva Ward and Maleighah Rock; grandchildren Kevin Rock (Missy), Jeramy Rock (Tara), Natalie Howard (Jason), Alisha Greathouse (Jonathan); great-grandchildren Jessi Rock, Skyler Rock, Dakota Rock (Jaylen), McKenzie Pharris, Mariah Rock, Miranda Daugherty, Madeline Greathouse and Oz Howard; one great-great-grandson Asher Rock; brother Ron Keith (Helen); sisters June Smith (Tom), Landa Baum (Bill) and Rita Van Houtegten (George); stepson Charles Larry Nichols Jr. (Denise); sisters-in-law Kay Keith and Betty Keith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Jeremy Ruegg officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
