CALHOUN — Jean Middleton, 86, of Calhoun, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Jean retired as a cook from Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Terry Middleton, Phillip Middleton (Teri Fleischmann), and Don Middleton (Lisa McCormick); daughters, Marcia Winters, Dalida Smith (Steve), and Shirley McCrady; and sister, Erlene Rutan.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Calhoun Cemetery.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jean’s family.
The Jean Middleton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Jean Middleton, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
