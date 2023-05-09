HARDINSBURG — Jean Morris Brown, 93, of Hardinsburg, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Brent Brown, Doug Brown, Scotty Brown, Marcia Roberts, Kathy King, Pam Phillips, Connie Brown, and Crystal Brown; brother, Danny Morris; and sister, Alice Brown.
Service: Noon Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge Memorial Nursing Facility.
