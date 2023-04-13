CENTERTOWN — On April 7, 1928, Melvin H. Vance and Eleanor Carlisle Vance welcomed their first child into the world, Jean Paxton. Three years later she was joined by her baby brother, Bill Vance (Barb), and four years after that by a baby sister, Ann Todd (Jim). She began her life with music by taking piano lessons from her mother. Her grandmother noticed her natural talent. It was the Depression era and without having money she negotiated formal lessons in trade for milk. Jean thrived and began playing school programs at the age of nine and continued playing throughout her life for numerous churches, weddings, funerals, and parties as a member of the Ohio County Senior Choir, and continued to entertain her Dogwood Estates family until one week before her passing.
Jean was preceded in death by Mark, Amy, Jim, Chris, and Cody.
In 1946, she married Charles William (Bill) Burgess. They had four children, Ronnie (Julia/Jacquie), Janet (Billy Joe), Linda (Phillip), and Mark (Elizabeth). Her children blessed her with grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Cody, Chris, Lora, Monica (Tim), Jordan, Meredith, Zoe, and Zane; great-grandsons, Chase Arnold (Maddy) and Jake Small (Kendall); great-granddaughters, Phoenix and Liz Stewart; and a soon to arrive great-great-grandson, Wesley J. Arnold. Other survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including her devoted nephew, Neal Spoelstra (Marilyn), and her godson, Brad Duke.
In 1981, Jean lost Bill to a car crash. She was blessed with a second great love and married Clark Ashby in 2005. He left to await her in heaven in 2008. Clark added Ronnie (Darline) to the family along with their son, Ben.
Those who knew Jean were aware she had varied interests including the Oak Ridge Boys, reading, playing cards, traveling, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Her favorite time was family gatherings where music was always at the center of the fun. Her great genetics and love for music inspired generations of talented musicians who will continue to carry her legacy through song.
She expressed special gratitude to her Sunday morning Uber driver Duane Taylor and the AMAZING staff at Dogwood Estates, Hospice, and Ohio County Hospital.
God gave us a beautiful soul April 7, 1928, when he gave Jean Burgess Ashby life. He asked for her to return to play His Easter services April 7, 2023, and granted her eternal life.
