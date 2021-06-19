BEAVER DAM — Jean Reddish, 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born May 6, 1939, in the Prentiss Community of Ohio County to the late Elmer Ray Grigsby and Lillie Marie Favors Rock. Jean was a member of Slaty Creek Baptist Church, and she was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kim Rearden; and five siblings, Ethel McCoy, Rachel Wilson, Stella May, Linda Rock and Owen Grigsby.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her husband of 18 years, Marion “Dagwood” Reddish of Hartford; seven children, Lowell Ray “Hippie” Cardwell of Beaver Dam, Jayson (Leslie) Cardwell of Beaver Dam, Carylon Jones of Beaver Dam, Mary Ann (Lonnie) Crowley of Dover, Tennessee, Darlene Cardwell of Beaver Dam, Rachel (Donnie) Greenwell of Beaver Dam and Teresa Brandon of Owensboro; one brother, David Grigsby of Louisville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Tim Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Slaty Creek Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family of Jean Reddish from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Jean Reddish by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral
Commented