Jean Rita Towery McCarty, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Calhoun on Sept. 4, 1927, to the late Charles and Mamie Towery. Jean was a teacher for the Catholic School System and a post master for several years. She faithfully attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and later became a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church before moving to the Carmel Home. During the years, she was a member of St. Elizabeth, and she was a part of the Alter Society.
Jean loved life and had a great sense of humor. Many lives were touched with her teaching. In her free time, Jean enjoyed playing cards and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James Louis McCarty; her son, Steven Leon McCarty; one grandson, Corbin Lee McCarty; and six siblings. She was the last of her family
Jean is survived by her children, Doug (Gene) McCarty, Tom (Pam) McCarty, Hugh (Rob) McCarty, Marian (David) Winstead, Joyce McCarty, Rick (Cathy) McCarty, Diane (David) Haynes, Father Bruce McCarty, Janice Brett, Lee McCarty and Theresa (Billy) Payne; her daughter-in-law, Laquita McCarty; 31 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at St. Raphael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. McCarty.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Jean Rita Towery McCarty and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented