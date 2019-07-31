ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Jean Sebree, 81, of Rockport, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.
Survivors include her children, Ronald "Pee Wee" Sebree and Dora Hardin; and siblings Russell L. Harlow, Anna Theiring, Patsy Palmer and Billie Popp.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Patronville, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions: Riley Hospital for Children.
