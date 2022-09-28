LEWISPORT — Jean Shutt, 87, of Lewisport, quietly slipped away to her Heavenly home Monday, September 26, 2022. She was eager to be reunited with many loved ones who awaited her.
Jean was born in Daviess County August 16, 1935. She was the only daughter of the late Herbert and Lena Shouse. Mrs. Shutt was a homemaker and a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and making every holiday special.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by Billy Ray Shutt, her husband of 58 years.
Jean is survived by her four children, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Survivors include her son, Billy Ray Shutt Jr. (Yvette) of Owensboro; daughters, Carolyn Mitchell of Greenville, and Donna Quattrocchi and Renee Wigginton (Brent), both of Lewisport; grandson, Matthew Quattrocchi of Evansville, Indiana; granddaughters, Jeannie Quattrocchi, Rae Haycraft (Russell), and Haley Wigginton; and great-granddaughter, Collins Haycraft, all of Lewisport.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with a burial following in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
