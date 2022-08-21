Jean Storm-Worth, 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. She was born Sept. 24, 1931 in Floral, KY to John Samuel and Celia Ann Storm. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Carolyn Griffin; four brothers, Stewart, Kenneth, James and Glen; and a grandson, Blakely Worth.
She is survived by two sons, John (Janet) of Evansville, Mike (Marietta) of Utica and two daughters, Joanne (Danny) Barnard of Philpot and Janice (Michael) Lake of Henderson; nine grandchildren, Marty (Jilli) Worth of Shelbyville, Bryan (Vanessa) Worth of Ft. Worth TX, Michael (Kelly) Worth of Owensboro, Amber (Adam) Young of Hartford, Tiffany Duncan (Nathan Cook) of Owensboro, Brandon (Christina) Barnard of Owensboro, Lindsey (Brad) Shown of Philpot, Nichole (Sam) Howard of Whitesville and Nicholas Combs (Audrey Houghton) of Owensboro; three step-grandchildren, Jordan Coakley, Dakota Combs (Karen VanMeerten) and Lena Combs (Alex Lake); thirteen great-grandchildren (and one on the way), Mia Worth, Weston and Aliana Worth, Madison Worth, Lilli Young, Paige and Tristan Duncan, Elias and Zeke Cook, Brantly Williams, Cayson, Huxley and Maelly Howard and one step great-grandchild, Amelia Lake.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, there will be no visitation or service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com
